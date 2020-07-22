Wyoming State Penitentiary Reports 10 Positive COVID-19 Cases

The Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins reports 10 people -- six health care workers, one contract staff member, three inmates -- have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

The penitentiary completed the testing process early this week with a total of 876 tests on staff, contract staff and inmates.

As a result, the penitentiary has instituted containment protocols, and contact investigations are underway.

The facility is currently locked down and is following guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Full test results from the Wyoming State Penitentiary are pending. More information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.

