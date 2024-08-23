Wyoming State Canvassing Board to certify primary election results in coming week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene Wednesday, Aug. 28 to certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election on Nov. 5.

The State Canvassing Board is chaired by Secretary of State Chuck Gray. Other members of the Board are Gov. Mark Gordon, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier.

The State Canvassing Board meets to review and examine precinct-by-precinct results, the presentation of any write-in candidates and the winning candidates in each partisan primary for statewide and legislative offices.

The Secretary of State’s Office works with Wyoming’s 23 county clerks to oversee and administer Wyoming’s elections. Each county’s election results are first canvassed by county canvassing boards before being submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will be streamed on YouTube here. Members of the public may make public comment in person or online through the registration link here.

