Wyoming SNAP recipients will receive their full November benefits beginning tomorrow.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for Wyoming recipients would have gone out Nov. 1 to 4, but were stopped due to the federal government shutdown. The federal government has now reopened and the USDA, the federal agency governing SNAP, has confirmed Wyoming recipients will receive the full amount of SNAP benefits they are eligible for in November.

The Wyoming Department of Family Services has prepared all files necessary to release benefits, allowing Wyoming SNAP recipients to have benefits on their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards as soon as tomorrow. Recipients are asked to call 1-877-290-9401 or visit the ebtEdge website to make sure benefits are available before going to the grocery store.

“We are truly grateful for everyone who came forward to help feed Wyoming’s residents when we didn’t have SNAP,” said DFS Director Korin Schmidt. “This was a time when we were already seeing more need, and we could have seen so much suffering. Instead community partners, volunteers, food banks, and of course, Governor Gordon, have all helped fill the gap. Thank you so much, from all of us at DFS.”

SNAP was once known as food stamps. The federal program provides monthly benefits that help low-income households buy the food they need for good health. In September 2025, 26,393 individuals in 12,726 households in Wyoming received SNAP benefits. The total amount of benefits received for food in Wyoming in September 2025 was $4,854,534.

The other DFS program that has been impacted by the federal government shutdown is the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP. This federally funded program has been on pause since October 15 due to lack of funding. LIEAP has not yet been funded. Wyoming is, however, still able to process applications, and those who may qualify for LIEAP should apply so that their application can be processed as soon as possible when funding is available.