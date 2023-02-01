Wyoming snags 1,700-yard receiver from NCAA Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- Who says Craig Bohl doesn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal?

Wyoming landed its newest outside threat Wednesday, inking former Holy Cross wide receiver Ayir Asante. The New Jersey native becomes the third Division-I player to make the move to Laramie this offseason, joining fellow pass catcher Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).

Bohl and Co. have also signed junior college prospects Ethan Day (Modesto) and Tyrecus Davis (Navarro).

Asante, who played four seasons at the FCS level, snagged 117 passes for 1,722 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. He scored one time on the ground during his tenure in Worcester, Mass. The 6-foot, 179-pound graduate transfer also returned kickoffs for the Crusaders. He rolled up 485 yards on just 26 attempts. That's an average of nearly 19 yards per return.

Asante has one year of eligibility remaining.

During his true freshman campaign, Asante hauled in a career-high 48 passes for 701 yards and six touchdowns. That season included a pair of 100-yard games, including a 144-yard, two-touchdown outing against Colgate. He also caught 11 balls for 119 yards in a win over Fordham. Those numbers twice earned him Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors.

Asante also returned 14 kickoffs for 282 yards that season and was named a Hero Sports Honorable Mention Freshman All-American.

The former St. Peter’s Prep star was three times named Second Team All-Conference, earned Phil Steele All-Patriot League honors and was the conference's Offensive Player of the Week in November of 2021 after catching nine passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-10 victory over Lafayette.

After catching 83 passes for 1,265 yards and 16 touchdowns in high school, including a school record 817 yards during his senior season, Asante received interest from FBS programs Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Rutgers and Temple. Navy extended an offer. So did Lehigh, Hampton, Howard and Holy Cross.

Asante helped lead St. Peter's to a pair of state runner-up finishes on the football field and claimed a state championship as a member of the 4x200-meter relay team.

Wyoming featured one of the worst passing offenses in the country in 2022, averaging just 132.2 yards per game through the air to rank No. 125 out of 131 FBS programs. The Cowboys landed 10th overall in the Mountain West in that category ahead of only New Mexico (104.6) and Air Force (70.5).

Joshua Cobbs, the team's leading receiver with 35 catches for 407 yards and two touchdowns, entered the portal after the season and eventually signed with the University of Houston.

Asante and Boddie Jr. join a wide receiving corps that returns Wyatt Wieland (23 catches, 299 yards, touchdown), Will Pelissier (8 catches, 101 yards, touchdown), Alex Brown (6 catches, 69 yards, touchdown) and Ryan Marquez (5 catches, 44 yards).