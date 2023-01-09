Tyrecus Davis picks Wyoming over conference foes CSU, SJSU

LARAMIE -- Ten different programs came knocking.

Tyrecus Davis chose Wyoming.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Navarro Junior College product made it official Saturday, committing to Craig Bohl's Cowboys. The cornerback from Greenville, Texas has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He is the fourth transfer to come to Laramie this offseason, joining running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois), wide receiver Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and edge rusher Ethan Day (Modesto Junior College).

"The moment I met everyone they treated me with open arms," Davis said Monday night. "It felt just like home for me and that's what made me become a part of the program. There's nothing like feeling loved by a group of people."

Davis earned SWJCFC All-Conference Second-Team honors after tallying 32 tackles and picking off two passes in 10 games last fall. He also broke up eight attempts. During his three-year career at the Corsicana, Texas school, Davis intercepted five passes and batted down 13 balls. He added two forced fumbles.

Davis also received offers from Mountain West foes Colorado State and San Jose State, along with UTEP, Texas Southern and Eastern Kentucky, among others.

Davis joins a Wyoming cornerback unit that features a pair of 2022 Power-5 transfers in Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell. Redshirt freshman Kolbey Taylor saw playing time late in the season. He was ejected in the opening quarter of the Arizona Bowl for targeting.

UW also inked three corners on early signing day, receiving letters of intent from three-star prospect Naz Hill (Kankakee, Ill.), Chauncey Carter (Garland, Texas) and Ian Bell (La Verne, Calif.).

"I believe I can bring a lot of different things to not just the defensive backs room but the team," Davis said. "We will have more turnovers and we will play with even more discipline. Most of all -- we will win more."

Cam Stone, who led the Cowboys with two interceptions last fall, including a pick-six in a road win over New Mexico, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the regular-season finale. He signed with Hawaii. UW also lost redshirt freshman defensive back Zaire Jackson and sophomore nickel Keonte Glinton to the portal.

