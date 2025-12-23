Harriet Hageman Jumps Into Senate Race As Lummis Steps Down

**Rep. Harriet Hageman launches bid for U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming**

Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman announced Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate, seeking to replace retiring Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who revealed last week that she will not run for re-election.

Hageman, 63, is a Republican serving Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House. She was first elected in 2022 after defeating then-Rep. Liz Cheney in a closely watched primary, a race in which Hageman received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Hageman highlighted her alignment with Trump in a three-minute campaign launch video released Tuesday.

“I stood with President Trump to deliver the largest tax cut in American history, helping working families keep more of their own money,” Hageman said in the video. She also pointed to border security efforts, adding, “We worked together to secure the border and fund efforts to remove and deport those in the country illegally.”

Hageman said her Senate run is focused on continuing conservative policy goals and preserving what she described as American culture and values.

“We must keep up this fight, and that’s why today I’m announcing my campaign for United States Senate,” she said. “This fight is about making sure the next century sees the advancements of the last while protecting our culture and our way of life. We must dedicate ourselves to ensuring that the next 100 years is the next great American century.”

While Hageman had previously been considered a potential candidate for governor, she said she decided a Senate bid was the better fit. In an interview with Cowboy State Daily published Tuesday, Hageman said the role requires experience from day one.

“It’s important that we have someone who can hit the ground running the moment [Lummis] retires,” she said. “That’s not the place for on-the-job training.”

Hageman added that Trump is “well aware” of her campaign and that she would welcome his endorsement.

It remains unclear how crowded the Republican primary field may become. Wyoming Republicans have several statewide opportunities next year, including an open governor’s race, and Hageman’s Senate campaign leaves her at-large House seat open.

The eventual Republican nominee is expected to be heavily favored in the general election in deep-red Wyoming. Trump won the state by nearly 46 percentage points in the most recent presidential election, and Hageman won her second House term in 2024 by 48 points.

Despite the state’s strong Republican lean, Hageman has faced criticism at home. Earlier this year, she encountered a contentious crowd at a town hall meeting where she discussed federal budget cuts, the Department of Government Efficiency, and the future of Social Security. Audience members booed her remarks, which Hageman later described as “over the top.”

“It’s so bizarre to me how obsessed you are with federal government,” she said at the event. An adviser later characterized the disruptions as “pre-planned” and “political theater.”

Hageman’s Senate campaign adds a new chapter to what is shaping up to be a closely watched election cycle in Wyoming.