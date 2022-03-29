Wyoming safety TJ Urban leaves practice with knee injury

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said he fears safety TJ Urban may have suffered a "pretty significant" knee injury Tuesday in Wyoming's opening practice of the spring.

Less than 10 minutes into the Cowboys first official team workout, the Air Force transfer fell to the turf after finishing a punt-coverage drill and immediately clutched his left knee. Urban needed assistance to get to the sideline inside UW's indoor practice facility.

Bohl was just feet away from the freshman when he went down.

"We're going to keep our fingers crossed that it's not something significant," Bohl said. "We'll find out a little bit more on that tomorrow."

Urban, one of five players Bohl and Co. plucked from the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, spent last season as a quarterback at the Air Force Prep School in Colorado Springs. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Omaha product accounted for more than 7,000 yards of total offense and 74 touchdowns during his career at Millard South High School.

On the defensive side of the ball, Urban registered 45 tackles out of the Patriots' secondary, racked up three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception during his senior campaign.

Urban joined a safety group in Laramie filled with inexperience and youth outside of senior Miles Williams. Wyoming's current safeties are: Andrew Johnson (Freshman), Wrook Brown (Freshman), Michael Chavez (Freshman), Wyett Ekeler (Freshman), Brenndan Warady (Freshman), Nic Talich (Freshman), Isaac White (R-Freshman), Koa McIntyre (Freshman) and Malique Singleton (Freshman).

McIntyre and Singleton won't be on campus until summer.

"Sometimes our initial diagnosis is maybe a little bit more critical than what it turns out to be," Bohl said. "We're in hopes that's going to be the case. He's going to get an MRI and we're going to see where it goes from there. I know he was concerned."

Bohl said sophomore wide receiver Tyrese Grant also didn't make it through the team's first practice. The Texas native suffered a "thigh bruise."

