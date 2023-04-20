Wyoming Resident Dead After Rollover Crash Yesterday

A Wyoming resident is dead after a rollover crash yesterday at mile marker 145.11 near Gillette.

Jacob Irish, 37, was the passenger in a Honda Civic going eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway. This per a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary.

The vehicle traveled onto the shoulder, and the driver overcorrected the steering of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled into the borrow ditch and overturned several times.

Road conditions were dry and clear.

Irish was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 37th fatality on Wyoming roads this year compared to 26 at the same time last year, 27 in 2021, and 22 in 2020.

