The Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon that the number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide is 239, up from 230 on Wednesday.

The number of cases in Natrona County remained at 27.

Niobrara County reported its first case, bringing the total to 19 counties of the state's 23 counties affected by the novel coronavirus.

Teton County reported the most new cases, five, bringing that county's total to 50. Laramie County added one case, bringing its total to 54. Fremont County held steady at 38.

Wyoming remains the only state with no reported deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Of all cases, 101 have recovered.

The first positive case in Wyoming was reported on March 12.

The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday reported the state health laboratory had completed 2,698 tests with 153 positive results, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 2,276 tests with 86 positive results.

As of Thursday, 15.5% of cases had required hospitalization, 78.7% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown.

As of Thursday, 37.7% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 43.5% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of all cases, 51.5% were female and 48.5% were male.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 20.9%; followed by the 50-59-year age group at 16.7%, and then the 40-49-year age group at 15.5%.

The most reported symptoms were coughing at 73.5%, followed by fever at 65.3%, and headache at 61.1%.

These are the cases by county:

Albany: 4.

Campbell: 9.

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 4.

Crook: 3.

Fremont: 38.

Goshen: 3.

Johnson: 9.

Laramie: 54.

Lincoln: 4.

Natrona: 27.

Niobrara: 1.

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12.

Sublette: 1.

Sweetwater: 6.

Teton: 50.

Uinta: 4.

Washakie: 5.

