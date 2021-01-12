Wyoming Ranks 1st in U.S. Racial Progress, Report Says

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day less than a week away and 49 percent of Americans saying the U.S. hasn’t done enough to give black people equal rights to white people, WalletHub on Tuesday released its report on 2021's States with the Most Racial Progress.

To recognize the racial harmony America has achieved, WalletHub measured the gaps between black people and white people across 21 key indicators of equality and integration in each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Overall, Wyoming ranked first in racial progress levels achieved over time and sixth in current racial integration levels.

According to the racial progress ranking, Wyoming had the highest change in median annual income gap and the highest change in gap in percentage of adults aged 25 and older with at least a bachelor's degree.

Wyoming also ranked fifth in highest change in labor-force participation rate gap and highest change in unemployment rate gap.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-most-and-least-racial-progress/18428