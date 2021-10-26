Wyoming Ranked 25th Safest State in America

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to be one of the biggest safety concerns on Americans’ minds, WalletHub on Tuesday released its report on 2021's Safest States in America.

In order to determine the safest states in which to live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 55 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories -- personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness.

Wyoming had the second-lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country and the fifth most COVID-19 deaths and sixth most COVID-19 positive tests in the past week per capita.

Not surprisingly, the Cowboy State also had the highest suicide rate in the nation and the second most drug abuses per capita.

Wyoming did, however, have the fewest number of mass shootings and the lowest presence of terrorist attacks, earning it an overall rank of 25.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-to-live-in/4566