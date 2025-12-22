This time of year, post offices and UPS drivers are swamped like never before. Counters are crowded with last-minute shoppers dropping off gifts, mailboxes are stuffed with holiday cards, and delivery trucks are packed to the brim as drivers race against the clock to get packages to their destinations. Every stop takes a little longer, every route feels endless, and even the most organized logistics teams are running on overtime. For anyone waiting for a parcel, it’s a nail-biting reminder that the elves behind the scenes are working harder than Santa himself.

Good news for Wyoming procrastinators: the U.S. Postal Service will be delivering mail and packages on Christmas Eve, December 24th, keeping the holiday cheer on track for last-minute gifts.

Yes, you read that right. Even as the countdown to Christmas Day begins, standard mail and packages will still be on their way to homes across the state. Mail collections from blue boxes will also happen as usual, so there’s still time to drop off a card or gift if you’re scrambling at the last minute.

If you're like me, you're checking your phone for tracking updates throughout the day, nervously wondering if 'Santa' will be bringing your stocking stuffers in time for Christmas. I confess, I should really start shopping earlier next year.

Post offices themselves typically operate on Christmas Eve, but with reduced retail hours. So, if you’re planning to swing by your local branch, it’s a good idea to check the hours ahead of time — service might not be quite the same as a regular day. For those truly racing against the clock, Priority Mail Express guarantees delivery, giving last-minute shoppers a chance to make Santa’s list after all.

Christmas Day, December 25th, is a different story: all post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery, so don’t expect any packages to magically appear under the tree that morning.

On a personal note, I’m wildly behind on my Christmas shopping this year. All my stocking stuffers are in transit, and I’ll be tracking every single package like a hawk, praying that “Santa” (aka USPS) delivers them in time. The suspense of waiting for those last-minute gifts has never felt so real.

So whether you’re mailing cards, sending gifts, or just hoping your online orders arrive before Christmas morning, Wyoming residents can rest easy knowing the Postal Service has their back — at least until Santa officially closes up shop on December 25th.

