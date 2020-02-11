Wyoming Officials Seek Recommendations on Teton Bighorn Sheep

Wyoming officials plan a series of public meetings on how to protect the last bighorn sheep in the Teton Range.

They're seeking recommendations from the public on an issue that could lead to closing off more areas in western Wyoming to backcountry skiing.

Research suggests backcountry skiing displaces sheep from some of their best habitat.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports bighorn sheep used to be abundant in the Tetons but now number only about 100. They're divided into two sub-populations that don't mingle.

The first meeting will take place Thursday at Snow King Hotel in Jackson, followed by meetings Feb. 20, March 5 and April 9.