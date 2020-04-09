Wyoming May Expand Absentee Voting for Primary Amid COVID-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming Tribune Eagle) — Wyoming elections officials say they have no plans to move the date of the state’s Aug. 18 primary election but are looking at how to protect voters and poll workers from the coronavirus.

One option could be to prepare for more absentee voting.

The primary decides party nominees for federal and state office but not the presidential race. Caucuses in the spring choose those candidates.

The secretary of state’s spokesman, Will Dinneen, tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle officials are working on a plan to expand absentee voting to anyone who prefers that option.

Widespread absentee voting could change how candidates campaign.