Online Poll: Should Wyoming Stop Using Ballot Drop Boxes?

Interim Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred recently asked Wyoming county clerks to stop using drop boxes for the upcoming 2022 general election.

The request appears to have fallen on deaf ears, however.

Of the 7 Wyoming counties that use the boxes, none have reportedly decided to stop using them despite Allred's request. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee on Friday confirmed that her office has no intention of halting the practice this election season. Albany County election officials have likewise said they plan to continue the practice

Opponents of the drop boxes claim they are an invitation to voter fraud and are not a safe practice. Supporters dispute that and argue that the request to stop using the drop boxes is a solution in search of a problem, at least in Wyoming.

They say there has been no known case of large-scale voter fraud in the state, and certainly none involving the use of drop boxes. Allred, in a letter to county clerks earlier this month, admitted that there have not been any recorded cases of vote tampering in Wyoming involving the drop boxes.

But he says he still thinks there's the "potential for abuse or destruction of ballots through use of fire or other means."

So what do you think? Is the concern over ballot drop boxes a misguided attempt to fix a non-problem? Or do you agree with Allred that Wyoming should get out ahead of the potential for ballot issues and stop using ballot drop boxes?

Or maybe as some supporters of former President Trump have called for, we need to get rid of all early voting, and get rid of the voting machines too. Some have made the argument that we need to go back to paper ballots on election day only to eliminate fraud. Is that where you stand on this?

