Wyoming Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Child Porn Case

A 24-year-old Lander man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison last week for traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Tuesday.

According to Murray, Garrett Thomas Findlay came to the attention of law enforcement when Kik, a social media website, reported that he was sharing child pornography on its platform.

"This led members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to execute search warrants on his home and his devices," Murray said in a press release.

"Forensic analysis of his devices revealed that Findlay had been enticing minor girls from around the country to produce child pornography and send it to him and that he had also traveled to meet or have sexual encounters with some of his victims," Murray added.

In addition to being handed a 20-year sentence, Findlay was also ordered to pay $33,000 in restitution and undergo 15 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

