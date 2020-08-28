Wyoming Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A 58-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Gillette.

The crash happened around 12:22 p.m. on Aug. 17 near the intersection of E. Boxelder Road and S. Garner Lake Road.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash report, Jeffery Legrand accelerated rapidly after being stopped at a red light and then proceeded to brake heavily due to another motorist in front of him.

Legrand lost control during the heavy braking and struck a curb before laying his motorcycle over. He was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries.

The patrol says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

