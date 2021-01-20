Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Repealing Most Gun-Free Zones

A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones in Wyoming has been filed for the 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read Senate File 67 here.

The bill is sponsored by Senator(s) Driskill, Hicks, Kinskey, Kolb, and Steinmetz and Representative(s) Newsome and Oakley.

A similar bill failed to be introduced into the Senate during the 2020 Budget session. That bill actually received a 16-14 majority vote in favor of introduction, but that margin fell short of the 2/3 majority needed for consideration of non-budget bills during a budget session.

Since this year is a budget session, it would only need a simple majority vote to be considered.

Senate File 67 would allow people to carry guns into governmental meetings, including those of the legislature, as well as into schools, colleges, and universities. But owners of businesses and other private property would still be able to ban guns if they want to do so. And while the carrying of guns into schools would be allowed, school districts would still have the authority to prohibit school employees from carrying guns on district property.

The bill would specifically say that only the state legislature has the right to regulate firearms in the state.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app