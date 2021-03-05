Bill To Repeal Most Wyoming Gun-Free Zones Scheduled For Hearing

Scott Barbour, Getty Images

A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones in Wyoming is scheduled for a committee hearing this morning.

Senate File 67 would allow people to carry guns into governmental meetings, including those of the legislature, as well as into schools, colleges, and universities. But owners of businesses and other private property would still be able to ban guns if they want to do so.

And while the carrying of guns into schools would be allowed, school districts would still have the authority to prohibit school employees from carrying guns on district property.

Get our free mobile app

The bill would specifically say that only the state legislature has the right to regulate firearms in the state. The bill is slated for a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning in Cheyenne, That committee meeting gets underway at 8 a.m., but the gun-free zones repeal is just one of several items on the committee agenda.

If the bill wins committee approval, it will go on to the full Wyoming Senate.

Senate File 67 is sponsored by Senator(s) Driskill, Hicks, Kinskey, Kolb and Steinmetz and Representative(s) Newsome and Oakley

 

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born

Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.
Filed Under: gun free zones, Senate Judiciary Committee, Wyoming Legislature
Categories: Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top