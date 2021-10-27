Wyoming Lawmaker Seeks $10M Penalty For Vaccine Mandate Enforcement

A Gillette lawmaker has introduced legislation that if passed would impose a $10 million fine for Wyoming public employees enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

House Bill 1020 was introduced last week. So far, no action has been taken on the legislation.

Rep. Bill Fortner, a Republican, is the bill's primary sponsor.

In addition to the $10 million fine, public employees in Wyoming attempting to enforce a COVID mandate would also be guilty of a misdemeanor.

They would also be removed from their office or terminated from their employment.

Violating the proposed law would also mean a terminated public employee would be ineligible to receive any retirement plan benefits.

Wyoming lawmakers went into a special session on Tuesday in response to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

This story will be updated.

