Wyoming Issues First Hemp Processing and Producing License

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — The Wyoming Department of Agriculture says the state has issued its first hemp processing and producing license.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the department announced that GF Harvest LLC and Mother’s Hemp Farms LLC received the joint license.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently approved Wyoming's industrial hemp plan and Republican Gov. Mark Gordon has signed emergency rules to allow a 2020 growing season.

GF Harvest in Powell plans to use the license with Mother’s Hemp Farms to grow and process hemp to be used in high-protein, gluten-free food products, including a Pure Hemp Oats line.