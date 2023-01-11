Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Heartwarming Photo

The Wyoming Highway Patrol just shared a photo to Facebook that is sure to put a smile on some of your faces.

Wyoming Highway Patrol, Facebook Wyoming Highway Patrol, Facebook loading...

The accompanying post read:

"Recently, Trooper McMaster was conducting a welfare check that led him to the Cowboy Church near Beulah, Wyoming.

When he arrived, he found Trey, a young boy who was interested in all of the trooper's equipment and asked for a tour of his patrol vehicle.

Trey was excited about seeing all of the cool equipment that troopers use. He even had the opportunity to try on some of their gear!"

Get our free mobile app

One commenter wrote: "This makes me more proud to live in Wyoming, glad we encourage our officers to take time with kids and help educate our future residents."