Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares A Windy Outcome

A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Trooper took this picture on Interstate 25 in Platte County today, according to the WHP Facebook page.

Currently, all of Interstate 25 in Wyoming is closed to light and high-profile vehicles.

For the latest road conditions or wind advisories, check: wyoroad.info

