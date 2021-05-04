Wyoming Highway Patrol Participating in International Roadcheck

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be participating in the nation’s biggest commercial carrier enforcement blitz over the next three days.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the 72-hour blitz will focus on the top vehicle maintenance and driver violations from fiscal year 2020 -- lighting and hours of service.

"According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the lighting violation 'lamps inoperable' (Title 49 Code of Federal Regulations 393.9) was the number one vehicle violation in fiscal 2020, accounting for approximately 12.24% of all vehicle violations discovered that year," Beck said in a news release.

"During last year’s International Roadcheck, the top driver out-of-service violation category in North America was hours of service, accounting for 34.7% of all driver out-of-service conditions," he added.

Beck says truckers who are hauling COVID-19 vaccine shipments will not be held up for inspection unless there is a major safety violation.

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol is glad to be a part of such an important safety initiative," said Commercial Captain Dan Wyrick. "We strive to provide education to drivers and carriers on an ongoing basis."

"Safety on Wyoming highways is paramount and our goal day in and day out," Wyrick added. "We remind motor carriers and drivers of the importance of proactive vehicle maintenance and driver readiness to keep our roads safe and to see everyone to their destination safely."