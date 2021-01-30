Wyoming High School Wrestling Week 8 Scoreboard 2021

Week eight of the Wyoming high school wrestling tournament is here.

The Wyoming wrestlers will compete again this week as the state tournament is getting closer each week.

The state wrestling tournament is scheduled to take place on the weekend of Feb. 25-27 in Casper.

All events and schedules are tentative and may be changed.

Gering, NE 66 Torrington 6

Pinedale 52 Big Piney 30

Cheyenne East 45 Burns/Pine Bluffs 36

Natrona 61 Laramie 13

Thunder Basin 66 Campbell County 18

Cheyenne East 76 Cheyenne South 6

Lovell 57 Greybull/Riverside 18

Douglas 45 Green River 27

Lovell 63 Wind River 18

Varsity Double Dual in Evanston, WY, -MISSING RESULTS

Evanston, Lyman, Mountain View, Rawlins

Buffalo Triangular, Jan. 29

Buffalo, Thermopolis, Tongue River

Buffalo 53 Thermopolis 24

Tongue River 42 Thermopolis 38

Buffalo 33 Tongue River 36

Glenrock Invite, Jan. 29

Glenrock, Natrona JV, Lusk, Shoshoni

Natrona JV 57 Glenrock 24

Natrona JV 58 Lusk 12

Shoshoni 45 Natrona JV 36

Wheatland Quad, Jan. 29

Lingle-Ft Laramie, Newcastle/Upton, Torrington, Wheatland

Wheatland 48 Saratoga 15

Newcastle/Upton 51 Torrington 6

Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast 42 Wheatland 36

Moorcroft 54 Torrington 30

Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast 60 Saratoga 12

Newcastle/Upton 43 Moorcroft 30

Newcastle/Upton 33 Wheatland 33

Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast 54 Moorcroft 21

Torrington 36 Saratoga 24

Worland Invite, Jan. 29

Campbell County, Cody, Star Valley, Thunder Basin, Worland

Star Valley 69 Campbell County 12

Worland 63 Campbell County 18

Cody 44 Campbell County 36

Thunder Basin 48 Worland 30

Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament in Riverton, WY, Jan. 29

Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Natrona, Riverton

Kelly Walsh 40 Lander 29

Powell 48 Lander 18

Natrona 68 Cheyenne Central 12

Natrona 49 Cheyenne East 30

Natrona 75 Lander 6

Lander 48 Riverton 21

Cheyenne East 76 Riverton 6

Douglas 55 Cheyenne Central 21

Sheridan Invite, Jan. 30

Kelly Walsh, Powell, Sheridan

Sheridan 44 Kelly Walsh 26

Pinedale Invitational, Jan. 30

Big Piney, Cokeville, Jackson, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Wind River

Wind River 48 Big Piney 24

Wind River 48 Kemmerer 33

Pinedale 45 Wind River 33

Moorcroft Triangular, -MISSING RESULTS

Burns/Pine Bluffs, Moorcroft, Wheatland