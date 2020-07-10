Wyoming Governor: Another $100 Million In CARES Money To Go Out

governor.wyo.gov

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says $100 million the state was given through the federal CARES Act will be used soon.

The money from the Act was given to the states to help deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wyoming received a total allocation of $1.25 billion under the act. In his release, the governor said roughly $100 million of that amount will be used soon to support the reopening of Wyoming schools, expand the business relief program, keep unemployment costs down, support community colleges on their reopening, and further expand the state's testing capacity.

The release says roughly $210 million in CARES money has already been spent in the following ways:

The state has distributed $100 million to fund the Wyoming Business Council’s Business Interruption Stipend Program; $30 million to expand the state's COVID-19 testing capacity and assist counties with contact tracing efforts; $15 million to establish an eviction prevention program administered by the Wyoming Community Development Authority; $25 million to reimburse local governments for COVID-19 related expenses; $26 million to the University of Wyoming for its reopening plan; $7 million to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for businesses and state government, and $7 million to the courts for the safe operation of the judicial system.