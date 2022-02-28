Wyoming Googled This Professional Athlete the Most and We’re Shocked By It
Sports as a whole, is definitely one of our great country's favorite pastimes. Literally billions are spent (and made), each year on watching and playing professional sports. As a matter of fact, the most watched televised programs of the last 22 years has been the Super Bowl. That being said, it's no wonder that NFL players are some of the most Googled pro athletes.
A recent study conducted by MyProtein, lists "The Most Googled Athletes in America".
Now before we go any further, it is worth noting that these are the most Google-searched athletes, which does not mean the favorite athlete.
The top 5 for the entire country are (tie scores included):
- Aaron Rodgers - 2.74 million monthly searches
- Tom Brady - 2.74 million monthly searches
- LeBron James - 2.24 million monthly searches
- Tiger Woods - 1.83 million monthly searches
- Simone Biles - 1.83 million monthly searches
- Stephen Curry - 1.83 million monthly searches
- Connor McGregor - 1.5 million monthly searches
- Patrick Mahomes - 1.22 million monthly searches
- Kyrie Irving - 1.22 million monthly searches
Next, the study was broken down by each state. This is where it gets tricky. While the Cowboy State has obvious favorites like Josh Allen and Casper natives, Logan Wilson and Taven Bryan, the most Googled athlete for Wyoming was in fact, Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers, who is indeed an awesome quarterback, is probably more notorious due to his off the field personal life. In addition to his many celebrity relationships (which includes NASCAR driver, Danica Patrick and actresses like Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley), he's also more frequently been in the news because of his decision to not be vaccinated with any of the vaccines that combat COVID-19.