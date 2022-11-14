40 States Settle Google Location-Tracking Charges for $392M

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations.

Get our free mobile app

State attorneys general announced the settlement Monday.

They're calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history.

Officials say the investigation by the states was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story.

The officials say they found that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking.

These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better