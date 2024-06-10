Wyoming Gasoline Prices Drop 1.7 Cents a Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.57/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.46/g.

The cheapest gas in Natrona County as of this morning was $2.89 at the Exxon on 400 Valley Drive in Casper.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.75 per gallon.

"We've seen one of the larger weekly drops in the national average price of gasoline in some time, and what incredible timing that it comes at the beginning of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Not only have gasoline prices plummeted in nearly every state in the last week, but nearly every state has also seen prices drop compared to a month ago. With the declines, Americans will spend roughly $425 million less per week on gasoline than a year ago. In addition, the price of diesel has fallen alongside gasoline to its lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. This price decline party is ramping up, and I expect additional declines ahead of July 4 for both gasoline and diesel prices. Six states now have average prices below $3 per gallon, and more will join soon, with the number of U.S. stations at $2.99 or lower already nearing 25,000. It's a great start to summer for those hitting the road."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

June 10, 2023: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

June 10, 2022: $4.72/g (U.S. Average: $5.01/g)

June 10, 2021: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 10, 2020: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.08/g)

June 10, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

June 10, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

June 10, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 10, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 10, 2015: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

June 10, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.22/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g.

Ogden- $3.36/g, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.

Billings- $3.37/g, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.