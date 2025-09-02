Dive Into Wyoming’s Gas Price Trends As Summer Wraps Up

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 3.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.65/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.54/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.65/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.54/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15/g today. The national average is up 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has increased 1.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.665 per gallon.

“With the unofficial end of summer now behind us, we saw the lowest national average price of gasoline on Labor Day since 2020, with prices lower than a year ago in all but three states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This caps off the most affordable summer at the pump since 2021, with motorists spending $11.3 billion less on gasoline compared to last year. While summer may be in the rearview mirror, low gas prices aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, so long as we avoid major hurricanes or other disruptions, we’re on solid footing to see the national average dip to $2.99 per gallon this fall.”



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

September 2, 2024: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

September 2, 2023: $3.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

September 2, 2022: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

September 2, 2021: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 2, 2020: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

September 2, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 2, 2018: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

September 2, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

September 2, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 2, 2015: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.93/g, down 12.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

Ogden- $3.22/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28/g.

Billings- $3.18/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.

