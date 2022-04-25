Wyoming Gas Prices Rise, Nationally For the First Time in a Month

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.8 cents in the last week, averaging $4.08 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 1.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.18 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.59 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.86 a gallon.

Natrona County currently is the second cheapest average gas price at $3.95 a gallon on Monday, with Goshen County as the cheapest at $3.90 a gallon, while Uinta County is the most expensive at an average of $4.45 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.11 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 13.3 cents from a month ago and $1.24 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 16th most expensive state in the country, while Georgia is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.69 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $5.67 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have fallen back below $100, down to $96 a barrel, lower than last week's high of $108, down from a recent high of $119.65 a barrel on March 8.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices," De Haan said. "The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is a risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia's energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens - something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation's SPR continues to drain and Russia's war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being."