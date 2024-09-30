Wyoming Gas Prices Drop a Few Cents per Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The cheapest gas in Natrona County was priced at $2.84/g at the Exxon on Valley Drive.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today. The national average is down 15.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 63.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has declined 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

September 30, 2023: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

September 30, 2022: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

September 30, 2021: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 30, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 30, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 30, 2018: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 30, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

September 30, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

September 30, 2015: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 30, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:



Fort Collins- $3.31/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36/g.

Ogden- $3.50/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.49/g.

Billings- $3.21/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.

"Another week brings a mixed bag at the gas pump, with gas prices declining in slightly more than half of U.S. states while others have seen increases due to some refinery snags and maintenance that have emerged, temporarily delaying declines in some areas. Meanwhile, GasBuddy data shows 18 states with sub-$3 per gallon average gas prices, a count that should certainly rise over the next few weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While Hurricane Helene left feet of rain behind and some states are seeing challenges in getting gasoline to stations, the storm did not broadly impact fuel production. For now, with oil prices falling back below $70 per barrel, the national average may be a bit stuck in the low $3s until fall maintenance wraps up, which could help bring a sub-$3 national average later this fall."