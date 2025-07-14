Wyoming Sees Small Gas Price Drop While Diesel Climbs Higher

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.66/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.63/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has increased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.676 per gallon.

“With oil prices posting a modest uptick last week, the national average price of gasoline also inched slightly higher, with just over half of U.S. states seeing increases, while nearly two dozen saw declines,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“As we approach the midpoint of the summer driving season, gasoline inventories remain just below average, while diesel inventories are considerably tighter—keeping upward pressure on diesel prices. While renewed tariff discussions could weigh on oil markets due to concerns about economic growth, absent any major developments, we expect the national average to remain rangebound in the low-$3 per gallon area, where it has spent much of the summer.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

July 14, 2024: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

July 14, 2023: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

July 14, 2022: $4.77/g (U.S. Average: $4.57/g)

July 14, 2021: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

July 14, 2020: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 14, 2019: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

July 14, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

July 14, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 14, 2016: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

July 14, 2015: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.84/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.90/g.

Ogden- $3.20/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.22/g.

Billings- $3.18/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20/g.

