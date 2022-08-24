It's true. The Wyoming Game and Fish occasionally give young trout a horseback ride into high alpine lakes.

You can see for yourself by scrolling down.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocks over 5 million fish annually, according to a recent news release.

Fish are stocked by truck to most locations, but also by boats, helicopters, ATVs and sometimes horses.

Stocking fish by horseback in Wyoming likely began in the 1930s, since the majority of alpine lakes did not originally have fish, the Wyoming Game and Fish said.

"Fish were often transported in milk cans on the backs of horses in large packstrings!"

While they are no longer packed in milk cans, they still use horses.

Anyone can visit the Game and Fish Department’s fish stocking page to look up when certain Wyoming waters have been stocked or where a particular species has been stocked, etc. "This handy tool has stocking records for all of Wyoming dating back to 1985. A search can be done by year, county, species or water name."

On their website the Wyoming Game and Fish wrote, "This is the second consecutive year Snake River cutthroat trout have been stocked into Mystery Lake and survival of fish stocked last year was documented by fish managers, so those fish should now be catchable size. Anglers are encouraged to get out for a backcountry experience and to try their luck at Mystery Lake."

This little guy is about to hitch a ride to his new lake home in the Teton wilderness.

Wyoming Game and Fish Outdoor Expo 2022 The Wyoming Outdoor Expo was a fantastic opportunity for families to experience the outdoor world.