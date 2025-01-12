Wyoming Freedom Caucus promises ‘bold policies’ guided by ‘godly principles’

By Maggie Mullen

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In the short history of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, the group of hard-line Republicans has played the role of opposition party in the statehouse, dubbing themselves “the outsiders” to the Wyoming Legislature’s conservative establishment.

But things have changed.

No longer in the minority, the Freedom Caucus gained the numbers to control the House in the 2024 elections. How exactly that transition in power and political strategy will look in the 2025 general session remains to be seen, but the group made its pitch Tuesday in a press conference at the Wyoming Capitol.

“For far too long, the people in charge of this building have ignored the everyday man and woman throughout the state,” Freedom Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) said. “They’ve laughed at our very real concerns. They’ve grown government to an unrecognizable monster. And they’ve lied to us on the campaign trail. I can tell you, ladies and gentlemen, that those days are over.”

Rodriguez-Williams’ opening remarks were about as pointed as lawmakers got at the press conference. In a slight shift in tone, if maybe just for the day, the group largely departed from its routine of casting its legislative colleagues as RINOS, or Republicans in name only. Last month, the caucus called the majority of Senate committee leadership “Liz Cheney Republicans.” The group has also grown increasingly critical of the governor in recent years, particularly his energy policies.

Tuesday, however, House Speaker-elect Rep. Chip Neiman (R-Hulett), whose swift ascendance to leadership mirrors that of the caucus, used the press conference to make calls for unity akin to messaging from past legislative leadership.

“Bear in mind, we can work our rear ends off over in this chamber, but it can all stop in that [Senate] chamber. So we got to work together, and we got to work with the office just to my left,” Neiman said, referencing the governor, “to try to get this stuff across the line.”

Rep. Chip Neiman (R-Hulett) gathers with fellow members of the 66th Wyoming Legislature in 2022. (Mike Vanata/WyoFile)

The press conference was also a chance for a political machine to rev its engine before charging ahead to a newfound position of power.

“You’re going to see bold policies that probably have never had the opportunity to see the light of day,” Neiman said, standing at the lectern, flanked by the Capitol rotunda’s columns.

At the Speaker-elect’s sides stood a dozen or so lawmakers and Secretary of State Chuck Gray. Behind Neiman, three plaintiffs in a lawsuit to bar a transwoman from a UW sorority wore coordinated cowboy hats. This united front faced cameras and reporters, lobbyists and other members of the public who came to hear more details of the group’s legislative vision.

“What we’re here to do is to get the job done,” Neiman said. “The people have clearly given us a mandate.”

The Freedom Caucus has repeatedly called the results of Wyoming’s 2024 elections a “mandate” from voters. Gordon challenged the assertion at his own press conference Tuesday morning.

“They clearly connected with the people of Wyoming,” Gordon said, but he also pointed to the primary election, which had the lowest voter turnout since 2016.

“They had an agenda that resonated with a portion of the state, and we didn’t hear from a very large portion of the state,” Gordon said. “But here they are, and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish.”

Gordon reiterated several times that he was optimistic about the session and looking forward to working with the new Legislature.

“Politics aside, I just wanted to take a moment to thank all of them and tell them and you and the people of Wyoming that I greatly appreciate anyone who puts themselves forward, puts their personal lives on hold, sometimes their business lives as well, to represent the people of Wyoming,” Gordon said. “I believe anybody who runs wants to make Wyoming and the world a little bit better.”

loading...

Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Willams (R-Cody), Wyoming Freedom Caucus chairwoman, speaks during a Jan. 7 press conference in the Wyoming State Capitol. (Andrew Graham/WyoFile)

In late December, the Freedom Caucus unveiled its “Five and Dime Plan,” which aims to pass five “key bills” in the first 10 days of the 2025 general session.

It includes legislation to restrict the voter registration process, invalidate driver licenses issued to unauthorized immigrants by other states, prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion programming in higher education, ban state investments in environment, social and governance funds and bring back a property tax relief bill vetoed by Gordon last year.

Rodriguez-Williams said the plan was based on what candidates heard from voters on the campaign trail as well as in statewide polling. She also said the priorities of the caucus extend beyond the plan.

“On top of those five bills, we have another idea, and that’s the 2020 vision,” Speaker Pro Tempore-elect Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) said. “It’s 15 more bills that will make a group of 20 complete bills that we are going to bring in the first 20 days.”

Those additional bills will include repealing gun-free zones, universal school choice and “protecting women’s spaces,” Haroldson said.

Haroldson, a pastor, announced one other plan.

“One of the things that you’re going to find in this new Legislature in the state of Wyoming is a group of men and women that say this nation was founded on godly principles,” Haroldson said. “And those are the principles that we will continue to govern upon.”

“Hallelujah,” a member of the crowd responded.

loading...

A man in a hat supporting President-elect Donald Trump listens to speakers during the Jan. 7 press conference held by the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. (Andrew Graham/WyoFile)

As the press conference wound down, Rodriguez-Williams thanked the press for attending, and encouraged them to stick around and “ask our members, our guests and fellow conservatives” any questions.

She also pointed to the caucus’ “robust comms team.”

“We’re very active on social media,” she said.

As the rotunda emptied, Freedom Caucus members gathered to pose for photos. They stood and smiled, eager for what may lie ahead. Behind them, a white vinyl banner stretched out, emblazoned with the group’s branded logo.

The general session starts Jan. 14.

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.