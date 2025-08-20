The August 2025 issue of the Wyoming Economic Indicators report is available at the State of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division website.

This report contains the Wyoming Economic Health Index (WEHI), a coincident economic indicator designed to provide an overall assessment of the state's economy.

Highlights from this month's issue include:

The Wyoming Economic Health Index reported an index value of 107.2 in June 2025. This value is slightly higher than the June 2024 value of 107.1. This is the first time the WEHI has increased year-over-year in the last six months.

The unemployment rate for Wyoming in June 2025 was 3.3%, slightly higher than the June 2024 rate (3.2%), but lower than the national unemployment rate (4.1%).

Total non-farm payroll jobs in Wyoming numbered 297,400 (revised) in June 2025, higher than June 2024 by 4,000 jobs (+1.4%).

Wyoming's sales and use tax collections from the mining sector in June 2025 decreased 6.9% compared to June last year.

Wyoming's collection of the 4% sales and use tax from lodging in June 2025 increased 0.9% compared to June last year.

