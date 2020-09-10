Wyoming Driver Believed on Sedatives Pleads Guilty in Fatal Crash

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming woman prosecutors say had a higher-than-prescribed level of a sedative in her system when she crashed her car and killed two people has pleaded guilty to felony vehicular homicide.

The Gillette News-Record reports that 34-year-old Sydney Peterson pleaded Friday to aggravated vehicular homicide after she crossed a highway divider and hit a car in July 2019.

Evidence showed her clonazepam levels at the time of the crash were well above the therapeutic level.

Peterson faces at least 20 years in prison if a judge agrees to the sentencing recommendation.

Her attorney did not return a phone message.