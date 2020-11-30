Wyoming Directs $5M to Behavioral Health During Pandemic

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced on Monday that the state is making $5 million in CARES Act funding available to mental health providers.

The funding may be used to provide no-cost services for Wyoming residents experiencing behavioral health challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They may also be used to "enhance or offer" telehealth and other remote services related to the pandemic.

Licensed mental health and substance abuse providers already enrolled as providers with the Wyoming Department of Health can apply for the funding. Those applications are due by Dec. 15.

In the news release, Gordon said the "pandemic and its impacts has taken a toll on the mental health of many Wyomingites, particularly those battling substance abuse."