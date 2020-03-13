Wyoming Democratic Party Suspends In-Person Caucus, Conventions

The Wyoming Democratic Party has suspended the in-person portion of its caucus and all county conventions due to the growing concerns about the new coronavirus COVID-19, its chairman Joe Barbuto announced Thursday.

"Our priority is ensuring that people are healthy and safe. Holding public events right now would put that in jeopardy, so this is the responsible course of action," Barbuto wrote on the party's Facebook page.

Party voters are encouraged to mail in their ballots, which must be postmarked by March 20.

Ballot drop-off locations still will be available on March 28 and April 4.

The party will continue to work with public health officials to ensure their voters are not endangering the public health.

The party urged its members to stay tuned for further updates.