Wyoming Courts Extend Coronavirus Measures Through May

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — Wyoming courts are extending measures to discourage spread of the coronavirus by another seven weeks.

The series of measures announced by the Wyoming Supreme Court in March apply to all state courts in Wyoming.

They include suspending many types of in-person proceedings, rescheduling trials, allowing for remote administration of oaths, conducting proceedings by video conference and making paper document filings optional.

The measures set to expire April 10 will now continue through May 31.

Wyoming had at least 137 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in 16 of its 23 counties as of Wednesday.

Thirty-one of those people have recovered.