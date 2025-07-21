The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program is excited to announce that Mark King, Director of the Maine Compost School, will be conducting two one-day green/food waste composting workshops in Wyoming.

The Maine Compost School is the longest continually running compost school in the nation.

Founded in 1997, the Maine Compost School was formed to help address an industry need that seemed unfulfilled—simply put, people wanted to compost, but they didn’t have the knowledge base necessary to succeed at it.

The school has graduated over 800 students from over 40 countries.

Demand for the program has taken the school far beyond the borders of Maine to North Carolina, California, Melbourne Australia, and now Wyoming.

Thanks to the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials (ASTSWMO) sponsorship, the DEQ is able to offer this Workshop at no cost to attendees.

This one-day workshop will cover the biology of composting, feedstocks and feedstock prep, composting methods, building and managing compost piles/windrows, and common composting problems and how to troubleshoot them.

For the in-person attendees there will be hands-on demonstrations throughout the day. The address for the workshop locations will be provided to registered attendees at a later date.

All sessions are FREE and open to solid waste professionals, consultants, and the public.

Registration is required to attend and is currently open for all sessions.

Registration will close at 4:00pm the day before each workshop.

REGISTER HERE.

