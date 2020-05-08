Wyoming Community to Test Wastewater for COVID-19 Infection

John Moore, Getty Images

CODY, Wyo. (The Cody Enterprise) — Officials in Wyoming plan to use wastewater testing as a potential method for detecting levels of COVID-19 infections among the public.

The Cody Enterprise reported the city of Cody and Park County expect to begin operating a machine that uses wastewater-based epidemiology to test for the coronavirus.

Officials say the Teledyne compact sampler will be used at a wastewater treatment plant.

Cody's public works director says the 5-gallon device resembling a bucket will take readings from human waste funneling down from Cody’s toilets.

The readings are expected to measure virus presence in parts-per-million quantities to determine an infection estimate.

