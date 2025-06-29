Have You Seen the Wyoming vs. Colorado Fireworks Vid? So Accurate!

Have you seen the Dude Dad video by comedian Taylor Calmus showing Colorado fireworks versus Wyoming's?

It's so true.

They're both squares, about the same size. They're next to each other. But they're dramatically different states.

Even when it comes to fireworks.

Colorado Dad: "Aspen, Brecken, no more fireworks until I can put Scout in his Thundershed and give him some CBD, alright?"

Wyoming Dad: "Hey Casper, there's an ant hill over here -- bring some more M-80s!"

People's responses are so hilarious. Hey! They said it, not me!



Kolby Fedore Youtube comments loading...

Kolby Fedore Youtube loading...

Comments from Youtube Youtube loading...

"In spite of striking similarities it seems that Colorado is now a mecca for lefties while Wyoming is a conservative fortress" describes ones Reddit user.

Scroll down to see more BIG differences between similiar looking states located right next to each other.

Wyoming vs. Colorado Kolby Fedore

12 New Guns Laws in Colorado for 2025 Colorado had 12 new gun laws as of June of 2025, ranging from who can own a gun to the state's response to mass shootings. Gallery Credit: Dave Jensen