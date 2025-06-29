Have You Seen the Wyoming vs. Colorado Fireworks Vid? So Accurate!

Screenshot: "Colorado Fireworks vs. Wyoming Fireworks," @dudedad, Youtube

Have you seen the Dude Dad video by comedian Taylor Calmus showing Colorado fireworks versus Wyoming's?

It's so true.

They're both squares, about the same size. They're next to each other. But they're dramatically different states.

Even when it comes to fireworks.

Colorado Dad: "Aspen, Brecken, no more fireworks until I can put Scout in his Thundershed and give him some CBD, alright?"

Wyoming Dad: "Hey Casper, there's an ant hill over here -- bring some more M-80s!"

People's responses are so hilarious. Hey! They said it, not me!

"In spite of striking similarities it seems that Colorado is now a mecca for lefties while Wyoming is a conservative fortress" describes ones Reddit user.

Scroll down to see more BIG differences between similiar looking states located right next to each other.

Wyoming vs. Colorado

Kolby Fedore

