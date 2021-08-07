Wyoming Coal Production Seeing Modest Bump After Dismal 2020

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Things are looking up for Wyoming's coal mining industry, if only temporarily.

Powder River Basin coal mines report a 6% increase in production over the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

The coronavirus pandemic lessened electricity use, leading to dramatically less demand for coal in 2020. The Gillette News Record reports thermal coal production fell by over 22% last year.

Economist Robert Godby at the University of Wyoming says higher gas prices are now helping the coal industry even more than expected. Godby says the boost for coal could continue into a “good chunk” of 2022.

