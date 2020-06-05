Yet another local business has felt the economic sting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wyoming Athletic Club will not be reopening.

The WAC shared the news via there official Facebook page with the following message:

It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing that the Wyoming Athletic Club will not be reopening. The shut down for Covid-19 during our Chapter 11 restructuring was more than we could come back from as a small business. We apologize to our members for any inconvenience this may cause. We will miss all of our members. You have become friends and family to all of us at WAC. Our years as a premier athletic club in Casper have been good ones. This was in no way an easy decision. Keep an eye on our Facebook page we will have a day very soon where members that have left personal items at the club before the shut down can come retrieve those items.. Thank you for letting us be part of your lives and fitness journey. We wish you all the best. Wyoming Athletic Club

The Wyoming Athletic Club has been one of the premier gyms in the Casper area for some time, having locations on both the east and west sides of town: 455 Thelma Drive and their 24-hour location inside the Sunrise Shopping Center.