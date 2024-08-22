Wyoming Among The Least Fortunate In Powerball History

A new study looks at the "unluckiest" states in the U.S. when it comes to Powerball and the least frequent lottery winners to the tiniest jackpot winners -- and it's not good news for Wyomingites.

Since Powerball started in 1992, only five Wyomingites have taken home the lottery. It's important to note that Wyoming wasn't an early adopter of Powerball. It's only been in the Cowboy State since 2013.

The average win amount in the Cowboy State is $1.4 million. The average number of Powerball winners in each state is 344.

The only state with fewer PB winners is Mississippi with two.

Arkansas is in third, but they still have had 30 winners in the same amount of time, which is quite a jump from five, especially considering that Vermont's population isn't all that much bigger than Wyoming's.

Indiana far exceeds the national average with 1,271 winners and an average jackpot amount over five million dollars. Missouri is slightly less followed by Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Kentucky.

Casino Expert Erik Scholz notes that you can increase your odds of winning big by playing the odds.

"Pick the lotteries that produce the most winners in your state, or pick the numbers that you know yield the biggest wins. The balls you pick could also have an impact – the five white balls drawn the most are 61, 32, 36, 69, and 63, and the most common Powerball is number 4.

“Like with any type of gambling, it's vital to ensure you play responsibly and reach out for support if you feel things are getting out of hand. With the lottery, players have to be in it to win it, so it’s important that you consider the odds of your state winning and the most common numbers to increase your chances before entering the draw.”

“A lottery win is a huge dream for many - and even the lowest average win ($1.09 million in Mississippi) is still a HUGE sum that would mean the world to any American. "

Wyoming's current Powerball jackpot is up to $34,000,000. Note, according to census materials, four states -- including Wyoming -- have never had a jackpot winner.

Powerball is only played in 44 states along with the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

DON'T's for after you win the Lottery I don't care if your odds are as slim as a Slim Jim, there's still a chance. Here's what we shouldn't do if we won the jackpot. Gallery Credit: Aly