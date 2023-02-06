Wyoming 211 Partnering with Blacktooth Brewing to Celebrate National 211 Day

"Simply put, we take care of those that take care of us. We're trying to protect the people that feed America."

Wyoming 211 is partnering with Black Tooth Brewing company to celebrate National 211 Day, a day to recognize the life-enhancing services of call centers geared towards helping farmers and ranchers.

On February 11th, they will be donating $1 for every beer sold to Wyoming 211 from 2:11 p.m. to 11:00 p.m at all three locations.

Staff will be hanging out all the Blacktooth brewing locations to talk to people about what resources are in their community; they are also accepting donations.

Olivia Schon, the director of Wyoming 211, says it's the first year they've done a fundraiser.

They'll also be highlighting staff and posting blog articles on their Facebook page throughout the week to let people know what 211 day is all about.

The agriculture community faces many unique challenges. These stressors can weigh heavily on farmers and ranchers.

Their nonprofit has over 2,600 resources in their database to help farmers and ranchers in crisis.

Schon said that when people are at the end of their rope, they're out of food to feed their families, and their electricity is about to be turned off, they are distraught, they're often angry, and they don't know where to turn.

Wyoming 211's resource specialists help people see what needs are most important and what issues should be dealt with first.

