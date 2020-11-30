Winds Over 70 MPH Possible Today In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of over 70 miles per hour could impact travelers in southeast Wyoming today.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Greetings! A windy day in store for Monday with High Wind Warnings and Watches in effect across southeast Wyoming. Strong winds expected to develop near Arlington on I-80 and Bordeaux on I-25 early Monday morning. As the day progresses we could see wind gusts to 70 mph at these two locations, leading to an EXTREME blowoff/blowover risks for light weight and high profile vehicles. These strong winds shift south over the south Laramie Range Monday evening, where a High Wind Watch is in effect. Further east across the Nebraska Panhandle, we have a Red Flag Warning in effect for gusty winds to 30-35 mph and afternoon humidity down near 10 percent. Any fires that develop will likely spread very rapidly in these type of weather conditions. Please avoid any outdoor burning Monday afternoon.''