Three Key UEFA Champions League Match Day 5 Tuesday Games

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media.

So here we are, heading into the most important week of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Group Stage.

While Match Days 3 and 4 set the teams up to move into the knockout stage, Match Day 5 is the one that is usually the one that helps to decide the fates of most teams.

Of course, after Tuesday and Wednesday, there will still be a few spots up for grabs in the eight groups, but we should know which teams are either in the Round-of-16, or set up best.

So here is a look at three key games Tuesday, as Groups A-D take the pitches around Europe.

Group A

Atlético Madrid (+110) vs. Bayern Munich (+220), draw (+275)

3 p.m. EST (CBS All-Access, TUDNXtra)

Bayern Munich has wrapped up the top spot, but this is not about the German and European champions. Atlético Madrid’s draw has put them in a bad spot (and cost bettors a ton last week); anything less than a win could prove disastrous, especially if one of the other two teams in Group A win Tuesday. That could set us up for last day madness. Of course, if Atléti wins at home, they advance as group runner up.

Prediction: I will wait to see the lineup, but I could see Bayern’s backups getting a draw.

Group B

Borussia Mönchengladbach (+215) vs. Inter (+116), draw (+270)

3 p.m. EST (CBS All-Access, TUDNXtra, and Fubo.tv)

I have become a huge fan of this Mönchengladbach side, which just continues to roll through a tough group scoring goal after goal. Now, you are telling me I can get them at home, against serial bottlers Inter, at +215 odds.

Prediction: You don’t have to twist my arm, although the +0.25 line at -105 odds might be even better, since a draw moves the German side into the knockout stage. The over 3 at -106 is sweet too.

Group D

Liverpool (-157) vs. Ajax (+380), draw (+330)

3 p.m. EST (CBS All-Access)

This group got interesting with Atalanta’s 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Match Day 4, and could be blown open with an Ajax win or draw, although Liverpool has Midtjylland next week and should advance. But a win for Ajax could see them and Atalanta head into Match Day 6 even on 10 points.

Prediction: There will be goals (over 3.5 +100), and Ajax could sneak a result, especially with the undermanned Liverpool side playing early Saturday in Brighton after Wednesday’s loss.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.