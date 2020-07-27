WHP Identifies Man Killed in Crash With City of Casper Vehicle

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver inattention, cell phone use or a possible medical condition could be contributing factors in a crash that left a 44-year-old man dead last week.

According to a recent report, Rocky Vaughan was driving a Nissan Frontier southbound Thursday afternoon on North Poplar Road when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Events Drive.

Vaughan subsequently ran into the front driver side of a Casper solid waste vehicle. He was then ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the solid waste truck suffered minor injuries.

According to the report, the road was dry and the weather was clear when the accident occurred.